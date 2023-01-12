Alia Bhatt to host a party for RRR team after their historic win at Golden Globes 2023?

SS Rajamouli's RRR has made the nation proud by winning the Golden Globes award in Los Angeles. The film, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, won the Best Song trophy for the duo's energetic track Naatu Naatu, composed and directed by MM Keeravan. While Alia Bhatt, who was also a part of the film, was quick to congratulate them on social media, reports are now rife that the new mommy is planning to host a party for the filmmaker and the entire team of 'RRR' for their big win.

According to a Bollywood Life report, after the team's win at the Golden Globes, Alia immediately texted the ace director to congratulate him and the entire team. Now Alia planning to host a party has left everyone elated and they are too looking for a grand celebration. In the magnum opus, Alia played the role of Sita, Ram Charan's love interest. Although it was a small cameo, the actress garnered immense praise for her performance. RRR also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Rahul Ramakrishna, Rajeev Kanakala, Samuthirakani and British actors Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris.

