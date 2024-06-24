Alia Bhatt welcomes Sonakshi Sinha to the married club

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24 : Alia Bhatt sent her heartfelt congratulations to Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal following their wedding on Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Alia shared a picture from their intimate wedding ceremony and welcomed Sonakshi to the married club.

In the post, Alia wrote, "Congratulations Sona and Zaheer! You two look so full of love and joy!! Big big hug and welcome to the clubbbbbb @aslisona @imzahero."

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23 in a private ceremony and later hosted a grand reception for their Bollywood friends.

The star-studded wedding reception of actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal turned into a night to remember, as the newlyweds mesmerized guests with their rendition of the iconic song 'Tere Mast Mast Do Nain' from Sonakshi's debut film 'Dabangg'.

The reception was attended by a constellation of Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu, among others, who came to congratulate the couple and celebrate their union.Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been together for seven years, sealed their love in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.

The couple recently shared glimpses of their wedding on social media, marking June 23 as a day etched in their hearts forever.

Sonakshi expressed her joy in a heartfelt Instagram post, reflecting on their journey of love and togetherness.

"On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi Zaheer23.06.2024,"

Sonakshi wrote announcing her marriage to Zaheer.

