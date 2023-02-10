Alia Bhatt’s BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor Finds Love in Karan Johar's Blue Eyed Boy Sharan Sharma

Alia Bhatt's best friend actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who made her debut with Guilty, has reportedly found her special someone. As per a media report, Akansha is dating filmmaker Sharan Sharma, who directed Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. According to the Hindustan Times, Akansha and Sharan are quite open about their love affair in their social circle.

Interestingly, Sharan Sharma had recently shared a selfie with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is the younger sister of Anushka Ranjan Kapoor, which led to a flurry of cute comments from their friends. Their relationship began in the second of the year and ever since they kept their relationship low profile. Reports suggested that they travel a lot together and never leave a chance to root for each other. Sharan Sharma is associated with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and is close to the ace filmmaker. Sharan's second directorial Mr and Mrs Mahi starring Janhvi Kapoor is produced by Karan Johar and he was also part of Dharma Productions Diwali celebrations.