Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi to be screened at Berlin Film Festival

Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film "Gangubai Kathiawadi" will be screened at the 72nd edition of the Berlin International Film Festival next year. The magnum opus features Bhatt in the title role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

Gangubai Kathiawadi" also stars Seema Pahwa and has cameo appearances by Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi. Produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada of Pen India Limited, the film is set to be released theatrically on February 18 next year.One of the world's largest public film festivals and an indispensable forum for the global film community, Berlin International Film Festival will be held from February 10 to February 20, 2022.