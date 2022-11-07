Alia Bhatt's Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot reacts on birth of her baby girl

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby girl on Sunday. While several celebrities reacted to Alia’s post and sent wishes to the new parents, Alia’s Hollywood debut aka Heart of Stone co-star Gal Gadot also reacted to it. ‘Congratulations,’ she wrote in the comment section along with a red heart emoji.

Alia had opened up about filming for an action film with a baby bump in an interview to Variety. She said, “It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated.”Earlier on Sunday morning, the couple was seen arriving at the HN Reliance Hospital in South Mumbai. The news was first confirmed by Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on her Instagram story and minutes after that, Alia and Ranbir confirmed the development.