Alia Bhatt's uncle Robin Bhatt confirms her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding has become the talk of the town and now Alia's uncle Robin Bhatt has confirmed that she is getting married to Ranbir next week. While speaking to an entertainment portal, Robin revealed that it will be a 4-day event for Ranbir and Alia. He also confirmed that the wedding ceremonies will take place at the RK house.Robin told India Today that he has been invited for the big day by the Bhatt family.

The report suggests that the couple will tie the knot on April 15. Robin Bhatt is a writer and half-brother of Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt. Ranbir and Alia will have a lowkey wedding with their close friends and family members in attendance. Some reports also suggest that Ranbir will be hosting his bachelor's party for his close buddies like Arjun Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji and Aditya Roy Kapur. It is also being said that the couple will throw a reception soon after their wedding. Their reception is said to be a lavish affair which will be attended by the likes of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar among others.

