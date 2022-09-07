Alia sings 'Kesariya', then strikes a diplomatic note

New Delhi, Sep 7 Alia Bhatt, all smiles and with a noticeable baby bump, gave a sweet ending to the last leg of the 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' promotions by singing the superhit song 'Kesariya', which has garnered 165 million-plus views on YouTube.

Dressed in a white T-shirt, paired with denims and a lavender blazer, the expecting mother was accompanied by her husband Ranbir Kapoor and the film's helmer Ayan Mukerji.

When asked what her favourite song from the film was, Alia decided to stun everyone by just singing it. She sang the number that was originally sung by Arijit Singh. The song, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, has been set to music by Pritam.

Alia, who's delivered back-to-back critically acclaimed performances in 'Gangubai Kathiyawadi' and 'Darlings', was at her diplomatic best when a journalist asked her if this is the right climate to release 'Brahmastra'.

She said: "Which climate? There is no such a thing. It is a beautiful environment to release a film. Right now we need to be healthy, happy, safe, secure . We should all feel grateful for this life in general. Please don't say such things and spread this."

The answer qualifies for a second career as a diplomat or a politician.

She capped the discussion by saying: "The environment is not negative. Everything is positive. We are so happy that theatres are functioning and films are being shown in cinemas. ... We are so grateful to do a job and put a film out there for the audience to watch."

