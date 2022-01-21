Alice Eve, Marton Csokas join cast of John Cena's action-comedy 'Freelance'

Alice Eve and Marton Csokas would be joining John Cena, Alison Brie and Juan Pablo Raba in director Pierre Morel's upcoming action-comedy 'Freelance'.

Deadline had revealed last week that the film is currently underway in Colombia. It follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the U.S.

After several years of mortgage payments, school drop-offs, backyard barbecues and trying to conform to life in suburbia, he decides to come out of retirement to take a gig providing security for a female journalist (Brie) as she interviews a cruel dictator who may or may not have ordered the attack on him and his men.

When a military coup breaks out in the middle of the interview, the three are forced to escape into the jungle where they must survive the elements, the military and one another.

Endurance Media's Steve Richards is producing alongside Sentient Entertainment's Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin. Jaime Hernandez is executive producer.

Richards' Endurance has co-financed with Stuart Ford's AGC Studios, which sold the film well at the recent American Film Market. The film has been written by Jacob Lentz, it's his feature writing debut, as per Deadline.

Eve most recently starred in the Epix series 'Belgravia' from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes. Her previous credits include Netflix's anthology series, 'Black Mirror'. She will next be seen in Amazon's drama series, 'The Power'.

Csokas' roles include 'xXx', 'Kingdom of Heaven', 'AEon Flux', 'Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter' and 'The Equalizer'. He was most recently seen in Ridley Scott's 'The Last Duel' with Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Jodie Comer.

( With inputs from ANI )

