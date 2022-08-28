Alka Yagnik: I would sing one line, look at my mom to find out if I'd done well

Mumbai, Aug 28 Bollywood's singer Alka Yagnik recalls her childhood days when she used to look at her mother after singing every line. She said that to be assured about her performance, she would see the reaction of her mother Shubha, who was a trained classical singer.

She said: "I remember while performing, I would sing one line and look at my mother to be assured that I am singing it right. Seeing this act, my whole childhood flashed in front of me, as if my mother was sitting there in the audience and I was singing on the stage."

In '90s' special' episode of 'Superstar Singer 2', Alka, who is seen among the panel of judges along with Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali, admires the performance of 6-year-old Sayisha Gupta for her rendition of romantic numbers such as 'Baazigar oh baazigar', 'Dheere dheere pyaar ko' and 'Dekha hai pehli baar saajan ki aankhon mein pyar'.

Alka says her performance reminds her of her childhood days: "Sayisha's voice is so sweet that I can listen to her all day. Her performance is so cute that even her mistakes seem to be cute. Just like she was looking at her mother while performing to gain a sense of reassurance I was taken back to my childhood days."

'Superstar Singer 2' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

