All fear Dante Reyes aka Jason Momoa in Fast X

Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) recently unveiled the second trailer of their upcoming high octane film - Fast X. The action drama film which is the tenth instalment in the Fast and Furious franchise. Fast X is back with 10 X Action and 10 X Drama and is ready to take over your hearts in an adrenaline filled journey. Jason Momoa plays a villain who wants to break Dominic Toretto's family piece by piece for his revenge. He believes that Dominic is the reason behind him never having a future and family and to make Dom suffer he wants to take everyone Dom loves, away from him.

The new villain of the Fast and Furious Franchise Jason Momoa will be joining in as Dante Reyes the son of the drug lord Hernan Reyes. We can see him in the latest Fast X trailer dripping with revenge. He wants to make Dom go through the same amount of suffering and pain that he has gone through for the past 12 years. We can see him dressed up in all black with a snake print leather jacket paired with silver beaded chain and rings, blowing up the Vatican, riding his superbike Harley-Davidson wearing his joyful revenge attitude as he appears to be one of the most dangerous villain of the Fast and Furious franchise. Directed by Louis Leterrier and written by Justin Lin & Dan Mazeau. Fast X is releasing in theatres on May 19, 2023, so don't miss out on this most anticipated movie of the year!