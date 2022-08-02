All south films have not worked, while ome Hindi films have done well too: Alia Bhatt

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is all set to make her debut as a producer in Darlings, she is been seen doing promotions since the announcement of the films. However, the South industry has hit hard Bollywood with its iconic movies, since then Bollywood has been targeted by the audience.

Now joining the discussion Alia Bhatt who recently make her debut in SS Rajamouli 'RRR' South film said “It’s a tough year for Indian cinema. We should be a little kind to Hindi films. Today, we are sitting here and saying, ‘Oh Bollywood, oh Hindi cinema…’. But are we counting the films that have done well this year? Even in the south industry, all their films have not worked. Some of the films have worked, and they are very good films. But similarly over here, starting with my film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, have worked and done very well.”

“A good film will always do well,” she said. “The lens today is hard on cinema in general because we are coming post-pandemic. The theaters were shut for almost two years, so there is sort of assessment, ‘What are the films that are going to work in the theaters?’, ‘What are the films which are working in general?’. Good content will always do well, but now we are re-assessing what are the films that we are going to put into a theatre, what are the films that will release directly on an OTT platform, and what is the general consumer habit? So, we are just understanding that. But, it doesn’t mean that Hindi cinema is over. This ain’t happening,” Alia said.

“Nobody is just sitting, eating popcorn and saying, ‘Jo hona hai hone do’. Everybody cares. If you ask anyone, who is into the movie business, we are literally just talking movies, that’s all we talk about,” the actress added.