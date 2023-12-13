All you need to know about Emmy award-winning actor Andre Braugher, known for Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Andre Braugher, an Emmy Award-winning actor best known for playing stoic police officers on the television shows “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Homicide: Life on the Street,” died on Monday. He was 61. His death was confirmed on Tuesday by his longtime publicist Jennifer Allen. She said that Mr. Braugher, who lived in New Jersey, had died after a brief illness. She did not elaborate.

Born in Chicago on July 1, 1962, Braugher's journey to stardom began at St. Ignatius College Prep for high school. His talent was recognized with a scholarship to Stanford University, where he earned a BA in theatre in 1984. Further honing his craft, he graduated from the prestigious Juilliard School's Drama Division in 1988.

Braugher's iconic role as Captain Raymond Holt in the widely acclaimed police procedural comedy series, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," spanned from 2013 to 2021. Prior to this, he made his mark as Detective Frank Pembleton on the NBC drama "Homicide: Life on the Street," earning him a lead actor Emmy in 1998.

His contributions extended beyond television, with notable film roles such as in "Glory" (1989), where he starred alongside Matthew Broderick and Denzel Washington. Throughout his career, Braugher showcased his versatility in films like "City of Angels," "Frequency," "Poseidon," "Primal Fear," "Duets," "The Mist," "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer," "Salt," and "The Gambler."

Braugher's accolades included a second Emmy in 2006 for his role as heist crew leader Nick Atwater in the FX mini-series "Thief." He is survived by his wife Ami Brabson, who also shared the screen with him in "Homicide: Life on the Street," their three children – Michael, Isaiah, and John Wesley – along with his brother Charles and mother Sally.