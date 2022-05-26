All you need to know about Mumbai International Film Festival: Dates, Eligibility, Fees

Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) for Documentary, Short Fiction and Animation films is back with its 17th edition. MIFF 2022 will kick-start from 29th May with the inaugural ceremony at Nehru Centre Auditorium, Worli, Mumbai and will conclude with the award distribution ceremony on 4th June 2022.

Films that have been shot to completion from 1st September 2019 to 31st December 2021 are eligible for submitting entries in MIFF-2022.Major highlights of the event include interactive sessions like workshops, masterclasses, open forums, and B2B sessions. In an attempt to make MIFF a people’s festival, the delegate fee has been set to a moderate amount of R. 300/-. However, no entry fee is charged for film students and media.

