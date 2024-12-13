Allu Arjun arrest: Actor tells cops they were wrong to barge into his bedroom

Mumbai, Dec 13 Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who has been riding high on the success of his recently released movie ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, was in for a surprise visit from the cops. The actor, who was allegedly arrested for questioning by the cops, kissed his wife Sneha Reddy before leaving with the cops.

He also expressed his discontent at the cops who entered his bedroom, and reportedly told them that it was wrong on their part to enter his private space.

Allu Arjun has been arrested in connection to a fan death at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of his latest film, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. The actor is the fourth person to be arrested in the case.

Videos surfaced on X, formerly Twitter, show Arjun donning ‘Pushpa 2’ sweatshirt as he sipped his coffee. His wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, brother Allu Sirish, and father, Allu Aravind were seen next to him. The cops waited patiently for him to finish his coffee before taking him into custody.

Producer Bunny Vas, who was also present at the site, spoke on the phone and tried to sort it out. When the police told the actor that they had been honouring everything he asked for, the actor replied, “Sir, you haven’t honoured anything. I told you I wanted to change my clothes and send one person up with me. You’re not wrong to take me in, but it’s too much to come up to my bedroom. That’s not good”.

While ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has unleashed a box-office storm, the film continues to be in news for wrong reasons as well. On December 4 during the premiere of his film, the actor visited Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad to watch the film with fans. The crowd surge there resulted in a stampede, with a fan named Revathi and her young son asphyxiated in the crowd. She lost her life, and her son has been hospitalised in critical condition. The cops arrested the owner and two employees of Sandhya Theatre based on a complaint filed by her family.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor