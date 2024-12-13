Allu Arjun Arrested: Pushpa Actor Seeks Urgent High Court Hearing in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

Actor Allu Arjun has been arrested in relation to the death of a woman during the screening of his film Pushpa 2 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. He was taken to the Chikkadpally police station for further questioning as part of the investigation. Allu Arjun has consulted his lawyer to request an urgent hearing in the High Court regarding the FIR filed against him. Two days ago, Arjun had approached the court, seeking to have the FIR quashed.

Earlier this month, a incident unfolded at Sandhya Theatre when massive crowds gathered to see actor Allu Arjun, who was attending the event alongside music director Devi Sri Prasad. Amid the chaos, the theatre's main gate collapsed, causing a stampede. The incident resulted in the death of a 35-year-old woman, while her 9-year-old son suffered serious injuries.