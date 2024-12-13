Allu Arjun Arrested: Pushpa 2 Star Held in Woman’s Death During Hyderabad Theatre Stampede (Watch Video)

Actor Allu Arjun has been arrested in connection with the tragic death of a woman at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during the screening of his film Pushpa 2. He has been taken to the Chikkadpally police station for further investigation. Earlier this month, a devastating incident occurred when massive crowds gathered at Sandhya Theatre to see Allu Arjun, who attended the event alongside music director Devi Sri Prasad. Amid the chaos, the theatre’s main gate collapsed, triggering a stampede. A 35-year-old woman lost her life, while her 9-year-old son sustained serious injuries.

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun has been taken into custody by the police pic.twitter.com/PeLYni3B8k — IANS (@ians_india) December 13, 2024

Following the incident, Allu Arjun expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. “I am heartbroken by the unfortunate incident at Sandhya Theatre. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family during this unimaginably difficult time. They are not alone in their pain, and I will personally meet them soon," the actor said. He also announced a donation of ₹25 lakh to support the grieving family.

The film stars Allu Arjun in the titular role, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj. It is the second instalment in the Pushpa film series and the sequel to the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Pushpa, a coolie risen to the ranks of sandalwood smuggler, struggles to sustain his business as he faces tough opposition from the police led by Shekhawat (Faasil).

