Allu Arjun Denied Bail: Pushpa 2 Actor Sent To 14 Day Judicial Custody in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

In a significant legal development, Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun, has been denied bail in connection with the tragic stampede at Sandhya Theatre. The actor who was produced in Nampally Court has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. The incident occurred during the screening of a recent movie, resulting in the death of a 39-year-old female who died due to asphyxiation, and her 8-year-old son was hospitalised.

Actor Allu Arjun was sent to 14-day remand by the court pic.twitter.com/06cafQbfXo — IANS (@ians_india) December 13, 2024

Also Read: Allu Arjun Arrested: Pushpa 2 Actor Shares a Goodbye Kiss with Wife Sneha Reddy (Watch Video)

Following a complaint from her family, police registered a case on December 5 against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre's management for negligence that contributed to the incident. Allu Arjun, who was named in the case for his alleged involvement in the incident's mismanagement, has been sent to judicial custody as per latest reports. In one of the first videos following Allu Arjun's arrest, the actor was seen sipping coffee and casually conversing with his wife, Sneha Reddy.

He spoke to the police officers, asking them to wait for 10 minutes so he could finish his coffee. He pointed out that they had even sent someone to follow him when he went to change clothes. Expressing his discomfort, he mentioned feeling uneasy when they stood near his bedroom.