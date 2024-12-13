Allu Arjun Gets Interim Bail From Telangana High Court

Published: December 13, 2024 05:49 PM

The Telangana High Court has granted interim bail to Telugu actor Allu Arjun, providing temporary relief following his arrest ...

The Telangana High Court has granted interim bail to Telugu actor Allu Arjun, providing temporary relief following his arrest in connection with the stampede incident at Sandhya Theatre on December 4.

The Telangana High Court's decision to grant interim bail comes as a relief for actor Allu Arjun, who was earlier remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by a lower court. The case pertains to the stampede at the iconic Sandhya Theatre, which claimed the life of a 39-year-old woman and left her minor son critically injured.

Reason Behind Allu Arjun's Arrest

On December 4, a large crowd assembled at Sandhya Theatre at RTC Crossroads to see Allu Arjun, who had come to watch his film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The gathering turned chaotic, triggering a stampede incident that led to the  death of a woman and left her son critically injured and hospitalised.

