Allu Arjun mourns the untimely demise of KK

Krishnakumar Kunnath, whose stage name was KK, breathed his last on May 31. KK was performing in Kolkata's Nazrul Mancha auditorium on Tuesday night.According to Times Now, KK was sweating profusely at the concert and took frequent beaks. In his room, KK reportedly collapsed near the bed and suffered injuries on his head and near the lip area. He was feeling unwell after his performance and was rushed to the Calcutta Medical Research Institute at around 10:30 pm.At the age of 53, KK suffered a massive heart attack.KK was popularly known for songs like ‘Tadap Tadap Ke’, ‘Khuda Jaane’, ‘Pal’ ‘Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai’ and ‘Awarapan Banjarapan’ to name a few.A number of celebs mourned the celebrity singer's demise including superstar Allu Arjun.

Extremely saddened to learn about the untimely demise of KK ji . He sang memorable songs for me . He was loved by people across generations and languages. Condolences to the near & dear . Gone to soon 💔. Rest In Peace . #KK — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 1, 2022