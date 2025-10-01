Allu Arjun pays touching tribute to his grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah on his birth anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 : Actor Allu Arjun on Wednesday paid tribute to his grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah on his birth anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Pushpa' star wrote, "Remembering my grandfather, Padma Shri #AlluRamalingaiah Garu, on his birth anniversary. The foundation for our family's journey in cinema.

The man who changed the course of our lives for generations. We carry forward his legacy with humility and gratitude. Forever in our hearts."

Allu Ramalingaiah was a celebrated Indian character actor, comedian, and producer, best known for his contributions to Telugu cinema. In 1990, he was honoured with the Padma Shri in recognition of his remarkable contribution to Indian cinema.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun was last seen in the blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule. His fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing what Allu Arjun has in store next.

