Allu Arjun represents country as Grand Marshal at annual Indian Day parade in New York

South actor Allu Arjun, on Monday, represented India as the Grand Marshal at the annual Indian Day parade in New York.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Pushpa' actor dropped some videos on stories, which he captioned, "Thank you it was the honour being the Grand Marshal at the India Day parade in NYC."

In the video, Allu donned a white Jodhpuri suit along with a tricoloured handkerchief while representing India's culture at its best.

Moreover, the actor's love and respect for the country was seen when during the parade he addressed the people and was seen saying "Ye Bharat ka tiranga hai, kabhi jhukega nahi," having the Indian flag in his hand.

As India marks its 75th year of Independence, the PAN India star is acknowledged with the coveted title of Grand Marshall in the parade which was also shown on the LED Screens at Times Square. This is one of the proudest moments for India, as an Indian actor represents the country globally. While he marked his presence in this mega parade, his fans trended him as #GrandMarshalAlluArjunAtNYC on social media.

Huge crowd was gathered at the annual India parade exclaiming loudly in Allu Arjun's buzz and hailing him as 'Jai Bunny'.

Pictures from the grand event are currently being circulated on social media by the actor's fan clubs.

The 'Parugu' actor on the other hand, also dropped some pictures with New York's Mayor Eric Adams in which he was seen striking his famous 'Pushpa: The Rise' pose.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu Arjun's last release 'Pushpa: The Rise' was a blockbuster hit and received a lot of appreciation from the critics and the audience.

He is soon going to begin the shooting for the sequel of 'Pushpa', which also stars south actors Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.

( With inputs from ANI )

