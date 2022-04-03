Allu Arjun shares adorable pic of his son Ayan on his birthday

Hyderabad, April 3 Icon star Allu Arjun, who is gearing up to kickstart shooting for 'Pushpa: The Rule', celebrated his son Allu Ayan's birthday on Sunday.

On the occasion of Allu Ayan's eighth birthday, Allu Arjun took to his social media profiles to wish his beloved son.

As the 'Pushpa' star shared an adorable picture with his son Ayan, he wrote, "Many Many Happy Returns of the day to the love of my life, my baby, my sweetest soul Ayaan. May the coming days bring joy, love n laughter into your life, Allu Ayaan."

The lovely picture featuring Allu Arjun and Allu Ayan has garnered huge attention in no time. The duo is spotted having fun, as Allu Ayan has worn a headband that reads 'Wing Man'.

Allu Arjun's kids, both Ayan and Arha have always been the center of attraction, as they manage to steal the attention with their happenings on social media.

