Allu Arjun to make cameo in Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer Jawan

Expectations for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie, Jawan, are quite high following Pathaan's huge box office success. It will be the actor's first pan-Indian project and is scheduled to be released in June of this year. Now, the latest we hear about the upcoming thriller is that none other than Allu Arjun will be joining the cast for an exciting part.

Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi make their Bollywood debuts in Jawan, though the latter has previously worked in a Hindi web series (Farzi). It is also director Atlee’s first Hindi project. But if reports are to be believed, Allu Arjun has now been offered an ‘important’ role in the film as well. However, the actor has not accepted the offer so far.

According to media reports, Allu Arjun is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Jawan. Yes, you read that right! It is learnt that the actor has been approached by the director Atlee for a special cameo in the film and it has the potential of setting the big screens on fire. The Pushpa actor is yet to give the nod for the same but there are high chances that Allu will say yes to this offer.

The media report quotes, "Allu has been offered a role that plays a very important part in the film’s storyline. The narration happened just yesterday, and although Allu Arjun hasn’t given his nod yet, Atlee is hopeful that he will do the film. The casting for this specific part has been quite difficult for the director, as it requires an A-list star who has never been seen with Shah Rukh on screen. Allu will give his final confirmation in a few days, and we are expecting and wishing it will be a yes from him."

Following his wildly successful comeback film, Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan will have a second release, Jawan, in 2023. One of the highest-grossing Indian movies ever, the Siddharth Anand-directed film was released on January 25 and has already grossed over Rs 900 crore globally. Given Jawan's pan-India popularity and its star cast, which includes actors from all over India, it is anticipated that it will succeed Pathaan.