Allu Arjun’s Bouncer Arrested in Connection With Pushpa 2 Premiere Stampede (VIDEO)

Anthony, the personal bouncer of South Indian superstar Allu Arjun, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Pushpa 2 on December 4. He is accused of organizing a team of bouncers for the event and pushing fans outside the theater, which led to the chaos. Authorities suspect that Anthony may have played a significant role in the stampede that resulted in the death of a woman and the serious injury of her minor son.

Shocking CCTV footage from the theater surfaced online, showing hundreds of fans rushing to catch a glimpse of Arjun. Another video showed bouncers pushing the crowd out. Reports suggest Revathi, the woman who died, was among the many in the crowd.

This follows nearly a four-hour police interrogation of Arjun at Hyderabad's Chikkadpally Police Station on Tuesday. The actor arrived at the station around 11 a.m. and was questioned about whether he had informed the theater owners of his arrival, obtained permission from the police and local authorities, and followed the necessary public protocols before the event.

Antony, the personal bouncer of actor Allu Arjun, was arrested yesterday for his alleged involvement in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre. Authorities suspect Antony played a pivotal role in the chaos during the actor's visit.



Investigations are underway as more details emerge. pic.twitter.com/7M0zmhvL5b — Informed Alerts (@InformedAlerts) December 24, 2024

Allu Arjun had previously been arrested on December 13 and spent a night in jail before being released. He publicly expressed that his arrest damaged his reputation and claimed it was an attempt at "humiliation" and "character assassination." Following the incident, Arjun provided ₹25 lakh in compensation to Revathi’s family and pledged to cover his injured son’s medical bills.

Read Also | Pushpa 2 Extended Cut: Allu Arjun Fans to Get Special Christmas Treat with Extra 20 Minutes

The incident has sparked public unrest, with protests erupting outside Arjun's residence in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills on December 22. A group of demonstrators, reportedly from Osmania University’s Joint Action Committee, clashed with security, damaging property. Six protesters were arrested and later granted bail.

The controversy has gained political attention, with Telangana Congress leader Revanth Reddy criticizing Arjun for his actions. Reddy accused the actor of worsening the situation by defying police orders and holding a roadshow, which attracted a larger crowd despite safety concerns. The protests and political statements have fueled ongoing debates about the responsibilities of the actor and authorities in managing large public events.