Pushpa 2 Extended Cut: Allu Arjun Fans to Get Special Christmas Treat with Extra 20 Minutes

Pushpa 2 continues to make waves at the box office since its release on December 2, attracting packed theaters and raking in huge profits. The film has already become the highest-grossing movie in the Indian entertainment world, and now, there's more exciting news for its fans. An extended cut of Pushpa 2, adding an extra 20 minutes of footage, is set to be released in theaters soon.

The film, which originally runs for 3 hours and 20 minutes, will be extended to 3 hours and 40 minutes. This new version, with additional content, will be available for audiences to enjoy on December 25, just in time for Christmas.

The release of the extended cut of Pushpa 2 will face competition from Varun Dhawan's Baby John, which is also scheduled to hit theaters on December 25. The release timing has sparked excitement among fans, as both films will be vying for box office dominance during the festive period. It remains to be seen which film will emerge victorious in this holiday showdown.