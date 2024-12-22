From Classic to Contemporary: Bollywood Actresses Slay the Saree Game!

Vidya Balan: Vidya Balan, known for her impeccable saree choices, looked stunning in a bright red silk saree featuring intricate gold work. The actress accessorized her look with golden jewelry, styled her hair in a sleek bun, and opted for glam makeup, delivering major saree goals!



Nimrat Kaur: Nimrat Kaur was a vision of elegance in a black netted saree adorned with gold patches. She kept her look simple with dainty accessories, styled her hair in a sleek bun, and added a touch of glamour with red roses.

Shraddha Kapoor: Shraddha Kapoor channeled her inner diva in an ivory tissue saree, paired with an embellished blouse. The actress chose a dewy look and accessorized with chunky earrings, stealing the spotlight with a heart-shaped mini handbag.

Kareena Kapoor: Kareena Kapoor dazzled in a sequined silver saree paired with a taupe backless blouse. She accessorized minimally with diamond studs and a statement ring, completed her look with a sleek bun, and opted for dewy makeup.

Janhvi Kapoor: Janhvi Kapoor looked ethereal in a pink netted saree with a detailed border and matching blouse. She accessorized with a pearl choker, light drop earrings, and dainty rings. Loose curls and dewy makeup completed her fairytale-inspired look.



