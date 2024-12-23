Allu Arjun’s Kids Moved to Safety After Protesters Attack His Jubilee Hills Residence (Watch Video)

Actor Allu Arjun’s residence in Jubilee Hills was vandalised on Sunday by protesters demanding justice for a woman who died in a stampede at Sandhya Theatre on December 4. The protesters, identified as members of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC), damaged property at the actor’s home. Following the attack, Arjun’s children, Allu Arha and Allu Ayaan, were escorted to a safer location. A video circulating online shows the children leaving the premises with family members. The car was surrounded by media personnel, capturing a visibly distressed Arha seated inside.

Allu Arjun’s kids (Arha & Ayaan) whisked away from the house after attacks today! pic.twitter.com/iu5N5UFZ3Q — idlebrain.com (@idlebraindotcom) December 22, 2024

Arjun has not yet commented on the incident, but his father, producer Allu Aravind, addressed the media Sunday night. Condemning the attack, Aravind said, “Everyone has seen what happened at our house today. It is time for us to act accordingly. Now is not the time for emotional reactions.”

He added that the police have arrested the vandals and filed cases against them. “The police are prepared to act against anyone else who comes here to create trouble. Such incidents should not be encouraged,” Aravind said. He urged restraint, stating, “The law will take its own course.”

Six individuals have been arrested in connection with the attack and was granted bail today. Arjun was also arrested on December 13 in connection with the stampede. The Telangana High Court granted him interim bail the same day, and he was released on December 14.

The protests follow a tragic stampede at the premiere of Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad, where thousands of fans gathered to see Arjun. A 35-year-old woman died, and her son was critically injured. The deceased woman’s family filed a complaint, leading to cases being registered against Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station.