Allu Arjun's House Attacked: Accused Who Vandalised 'Pushpa 2' Star’s Hyderabad Home Granted Bail

The six individuals arrested for vandalising actor Allu Arjun's residence in Jubilee Hills yesterday have been granted bail. The accused were presented before a Hyderabad court this morning, where bail was granted, said Advocate Ramdas.

"The students of Osmania Univesity were demonstrating peacefully. When the police force attacked them they acted in their self-defence. Police filed a case against them. After their appearance before the judge today, 6 people have been given bail without any conditions and a fine." Advocate of the accused said as quoted by ANI.

The group of protesters, reportedly affiliated with the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC), staged the demonstration to demand justice for the family of Revathi, a female fan who died in a stampede during the premiere of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' on December 4. A viral video showed the group throwing stones, breaking flowerpots, and allegedly throwing tomatoes at the actor's home. The protesters also attempted to force their way into Allu Arjun's residence.

Police intervened and arrested the individuals, who were taken to the Jubilee Hills Police Station for further questioning.

Earlier, actor Allu Arjun had been arrested following a complaint filed by the deceased's husband. He spent one night in Chanchalguda Jail before being granted bail. In response to the tragic incident, Allu Arjun pledged Rs 25 lakh to Revathi's family, while the film’s director Sukumar committed to a donation of Rs 5 lakh.

Allu Arjun had appealed to his fans to maintain decorum. He requested that they avoid using abusive language or behaviour both online and offline. He further said, "I appeal to all my fans to express their feelings responsibly and not indulge in any kind of abusive posts. Strong action will be taken against fake IDs and profiles spreading abuse."