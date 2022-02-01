Alyssa Scott reacts after Nick Cannon announces Bre Tiesi's pregnancy

After news broke that Nick Cannon is expecting his eighth child, model Alyssa Scott, whose 5-month-old son with the actor died in December, has issued a statement on social media.

As per E! News, Nick announced during the January 31 episode of his eponymous daytime talk show that he is expecting a child with Bre but had previously held off on sharing the news to "respect the grieving process with Alyssa."

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alyssa began, "I want to thank every single person who has messaged or thought of me over the last course of these last few months. I always say Zen expanded my heart in ways I never thought possible. He filled that space with compassion, knowing I would need that most."

The model went on to note, "It is painful having my son be apart of conversations that aren't in alignment with his light and legacy. It isn't something I chose for him or myself."

"It's important for me to let you all know.. I am centred, I am at peace," she continued. "I look at everyone's predicament with loving eyes. I will not judge. I will consciously decide what I will participate in. I am surrounded by love. God, my mom, dad, sister, brother and daughter continue to carry me."

On her Instagram Stories, Alyssa also shared that she and Nick "knew since August that Zens time on this earth would be limited. We knew he would not make it to see 6 months."

"I am eternally grateful he was in the arms of the people who loved him most. I know we were fully present and with him in these moments," she wrote alongside a photo of Zen. "We love you Zen. We got you down here baby boy."

Nick first shared the heartbreaking news of Zen's passing during the December 7 episode of his eponymous daytime talk show. According to the 41-year-old comedian, the infant had been diagnosed with a "pretty much a malignant, midline brain tumour," and he and Alyssa took Zen to the beach as one of the final things they did as a family before his passing.

Saying that he held his son "for the last time" during that outing, Nick recalled of the moment, "Not only did we get to see the sunrise, but we got to see the sunset too."

In the recent episode of 'The Nick Cannon Show', he explained that he felt the need to confirm Bre's pregnancy after photos of him and the model attending a baby shower surfaced over the weekend.

"I didn't know what to say when I was dealing with Zen or to hold off," Nick said. "Even right now, that it came out yesterday, that wasn't planned to talk about it. We wanted to, you know, hold on as long as we can, but it happened. We here and I'm with my family."

Nick is also dad to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He also shares 4-year-old son Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 7-month-old twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

When asked if he is done having kids, Nick shared on the latest episode of his talk show that he wants "as many children as I can helpfully provide for."

"I love children. I love my children," he added. "I want to be the best father I can possibly be but I'm not counting out never having more children. So, again, I love all of my children and can we stop talking about me?!"

( With inputs from ANI )

