Amaal Mallik Clears Air on Mystery Girl Rumours Post Bigg Boss 19, Says...

Amaal Mallik is one of the most discussed contestants of Bigg Boss season 19. He was in news for some or other reason. While he was in the show, there were rumours about him having a girlfriend outside. Recently in an interview music composer opened up about his personal life.

In an interview with Faridoon Shahryar, Amaal discussed a girl he spoke about, admitting his narrative surrounding her went awry. He then recited lines he wrote for her, referencing his appearance on Bigg Boss 19 in 2025 where he remained true to himself. Amaal clarified he doesn't regret his actions in the house, stating he doesn't understand everything that happened. He also denied having a secret girlfriend or hidden relationship, explaining there was only a conversation that began sincerely.

Amaal stated that the intended recipient heard his message, and he refrained from naming her to avoid disrupting her life. He emphasized his appearance on the show was not meant to create drama. Amaal confirmed the woman is no longer in his life, adding that he smiles when asked about her not to conceal information, but because he has lost something.

He admitted to past struggles in love. The woman reportedly left Amaal's life due to the controversies surrounding him and her unfamiliarity with public attention. This revelation led to Amaal Mallik trending online as fans sought details about the relationship; however, her identity remains unknown.