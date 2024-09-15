Amala Paul and Jagat Desai's Onam 2024 Celebration: Couple Reveal Son Ilai’s Face in Adorable Family Pic

On the joyous occasion of Onam, actress Amala Paul and her husband Jagat Desai introduced their baby boy, Ilai, to the world. The family, dressed in matching traditional attire, posed together on a boat. In one heartwarming photo, Jagat kisses Amala's forehead, while another captures a tender moment between the couple. Amala looked stunning in a red and white saree.

Sharing these delightful images, they captioned the post, "Happy Onam." The photos quickly garnered attention on Instagram, with Harleen Sethi commenting, "Kya baat hai yaar. God bless! Happy Onam." Another fan added, "So cute. My Ilai, God bless you, my life and my love. Happy Onam."

Amala Paul and Jagat Desai got married on November 5, 2023, in a dreamy lavender-themed wedding. The couple announced their wedding through a special Instagram post, replete with a series of love-dipped pictures. Amala Paul made her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn's Bholaa, last year. She is best known for her work in films such as Run Baby Run, Velai Illa Pattadhaari, Iddarammayilatho, Mynaa, and Love Failure, among several others.

