Amber Heard demands new trial against Johnny Depp

Amber Heard is seeking a new defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, claiming that the Virginia court battle she lost was held in the wrong state. Earlier this year, Depp won a defamation case against Ms Heard, with a jury awarding him $15 million in damages. The jury also awarded the 'Aquaman' star $2 million for one part of her own counterclaim.

However now, nearly five months after the verdict was announced, Ms Heard's team filed for a new appeal against Mr Depp in a Virginia appeals court, the NY Times reported. As per the outlet, Ms Heard's lawyers submitted multiple claims arguing that the trial was held in the wrong state. They also objected to the judge's decision to exclude certain pieces of evidence, including therapy notes in which she reported being abused. Meanwhile, Johnny Depp has already filed his own appeal in the case, claiming the one count of defamation that Ms Heard won at the trial was "erroneous". His attorneys also stated that Mr Depp's reputation had been vindicated by the jury.