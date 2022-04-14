Amber Heard's lawyer claims Depp 'penetrated her with bottle in hostage situation'

Los Angeles, April 14 Actor Johnny Depp allegedly 'penetrated Amber Heard with an alcohol bottle' during a 'hostage situation' across three days in 2015, the actress's lawyer claimed.

Depp's former wife Amber's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft made the claim in court during Depp's defamation trial on Tuesday, reports mirror.co.uk.

She told the jury: "He has her jammed up against the bar. He has hurled bottles and bottles at her. He has dragged her across the floor on the broken bottles.

"He has punched her. He has kicked her. He has told her he's going to fu**ing kill her, and he fu**ing hates her. He's pounding at her, pounding at her. And then, he penetrates her with a liquor bottle."

As she spoke, the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor reportedly shook his head as if he was disagreeing with the claims made.

Depp's spokesperson has vehemently denied the claims.

In a statement, they said: "These fictitious claims were never made at the onset of Amber's allegations in 2016, and only advantageously surfaced years later once she was sued for defamation after noting in her op-ed that she was a victim of 'sexual violence.'

"Words are key in a defamation case and conveniently, this allegation only came after that. This follows a pattern of her elaborate, erroneous claims which have continued to change and evolve over time for the purpose of Hollywood shock value of which Amber has mastered and used to exploit a serious social movement."

Jurors in the defamation trial have been told the actress was the abuser.

The former couple's latest trial, in which Depp will give evidence, stems from a complaint he filed in 2019, reports mirror.co.uk.

He alleged Heard defamed him in a piece she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. The actress, 35, described herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in the article, although she did not name him.

Depp has asked for USD 38.4 million in damages. Heard filed a USD 76.7 million counterclaim, accusing Depp of orchestrating a "smear campaign" against her, describing his suit as a continuation of "abuse and harassment".

Lawyers for Depp said on the opening day yesterday, the evidence will show that the actress is a compulsive liar.

The trial is expected to hear from more than 100 witnesses including Paul Bettany and Elon Musk and could last six weeks.

In 2020 Depp lost a libel case in which he sued News Group Newspapers. During the case details of the couple's volatile relationship was disclosed.

Warner Bros later removed Depp from its 'Fantastic Beasts' movie franchise.

