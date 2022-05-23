'American Idol Season 20' ends on high note, Noah Thompson takes home top honour
Los Angeles, May 23 Noah Thompson has been crowned as the winner of 'American Idol Season 20' as he closed the episode out with a performance of his song, 'One Day Tonight' as his loved ones rushed the stage to celebrate the momentous occasion, reports 'Deadline'.
Thompson and runner-up HunterGirl, who was a good sport and helped Thompson celebrate his big win, will appear together on Monday on 'Good Morning, America'. As per 'Deadline' Thompson will follow that up with a performance on 'Live With Kelly and Ryan'.
The ABC series took the season out on a high note with a variety of performances from top talent in collaboration with contestants.
After a stellar performance from Flo Rida and friends, the finale was set into action with a round entirely devoted to heartland rocker Bruce Springsteen.
Performances of the finalists' official singles followed soon after the homage.
The first elimination came midway through Sunday night, preceding several all-star duets, including an unforgettable rendition of 'Smile' courtesy of Michael Buble and Christian Guardino.
