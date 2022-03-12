Amid Russia-Ukraine crisis, Pink Floyd, David Gilmour remove music from streaming platforms in Russia, Belarus

Condemning Russia's military operation in Ukraine, David Gilmour and Pink Floyd took a major step as they stripped a large portion of their music catalogue from streaming services in Russia and Belarus.

"To stand with the world in strongly condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the works of Pink Floyd, from 1987 onwards, and all of David Gilmour's solo recordings are being removed from all digital music providers in Russia and Belarus from today," an announcement shared on Friday to the band's Twitter account stated.

According to Fox News, the included works that are set to be leaving Russian and Belarusian streaming platforms are Pink Floyd studio albums 'A Momentary Lapse of Reason' (1987), 'The Division Bell' (1994) as well as 2014's 'The Endless River'.

Gilmour has released four solo studio albums in his career, the most recent being 'Rattle That Lock' in 2015. His entire solo discography is also being removed from streamers.

( With inputs from ANI )

