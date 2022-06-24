Amit Antil on being able to perform several acting styles

Mumbai, June 24 'India's Got Talent' fame Amit Antil wants to enjoy acting for multiple characters and explore doing intense scenes.

He says: "Actors mostly enjoys the benefit of being able to work on several types of projects and performance styles. Being an actor I too wish to do intense acting. I'm lucky that the year has been treating me great. I got the opportunity to shoot for different movies 'Zufash' and 'Mujahid' and a web series 'Akhada'. And now I'm again travelling to Kashmir next month to start shooting for my upcoming Bollywood movie 'Aveer.'"

Amit who has also featured in shows like 'Savdhaan India: India Fights Back', adds: "As an actor it is important to feel secure while acting for a role in a film, a TV show or as a live performer. I'm blessed to have learned from theatre and can also perform several styles, dramatic, comedy and voice acting. This has allow me to build diverse resumes that helps me get jobs in many areas of performance."

Amit has also featured in Punjabi songs like 'Nakhre Aali Naar' and 'Sugar'.

