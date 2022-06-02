Amit Antil on Johnny Depp's win : If there are cases of #Metoo, #Mentoo also exists

Mumbai, June 2 'India's Got Talent'-fame Amit Antil feels now the society is functioning without any discrimination between a man and a woman.

Amit's remark comes after a jury on Wednesday (June 1) ruled in favour of Johnny Depp in his libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.

He says, "I personally feel it is not just a win of Johnny Depp. But it is win of every innocent gentleman's suffering. This has brought in light of hope to every man who are targeted without any reason and society see them as guilty. I feel now society will function and understand that just like how a female member has their dignity and image, the male members too have it."

Amit, who is known for featuring in shows like 'Savdhaan India: India Fights Back', 'Kalasha Ek Vishwaas' among others, also feels women are the strongest creation of God.

He continues: "I also believe that women are strongest and beautiful creation of God. They deserve respect and significant value in the society. I too have my mom, sister, aunt, relatives and female friends and I respect them from the core of my heart. But I just feel our society should not just favour women in every case. If there are cases of #Metoo so #Mentoo does exist too."

Amit' who was last seen in 'Akhada' will also star in upcoming Bollywood movies 'Zufash' and 'Mujahid'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor