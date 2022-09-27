Amit Tandon happy that Hindi comic stand-ups finally getting their due on world stage

Mumbai, Sep 27 Stand Up comic artiste Amit Tandon, who is currently enjoying the response to his first few shows out of 27 city tours in the USA, recently shared that the international market is opening up to Hindi comic artistes as opposed to the earlier practice of just the English comed hogging the limelight.

Elaborating, Amit said in a statement, "I do my skits in Hindi and I am glad to see the way audiences are connected with it. But things were very different in 2017, when I did my first USA tour. People were more into English content but I decided to stick to my style in Hindi. And the response I got was outstanding."

It was after Amit's first tour to the USA in 2017, which generated popularity and acceptance of Hindi content, that the western audience got a taste of real, clean and good comedy. The demand brought a lot of opportunities and avenues for the other stand-up comics as well, who wanted to do hindi stand-ups.

He mentioned that the success of his first Hindi show on the international circuit boosted his confidence, "The success of that show even gave confidence to organisers to bring in more shows in Hindi. Now I see so many Hindi comic artists doing stand-up. Just feels good that my one decision has paid off really well."

He also expressed his gratitude for the phenomenal response to his current tour, "I am extremely thankful that the USA tour is going on extremely well and the love I am receiving is phenomenal."

After the US, this tour will be followed by tours in the UK and Europe. The Delhi-based comedian is also writing a web series based on real estate scams in Delhi, which is yet to be titled.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor