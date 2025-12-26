Amitabh Bachchan gorges on cookies: ‘Chapad chapad ka rahe hai’

Mumbai, Dec 26 Amitabh Bachchan is soaked in the festive cheer this Christmas, and delicious cookies seem to be at the centre of his celebrations. The megastar shared his joy over freshly baked treats, describing the aroma of dough, special breads and the warmth of a holiday kitchen that makes the season so special.

Taking to his blog, Amitabh revealed that he ordered cookies and couldn’t stop relishing them.

“Its Christmas time .. Merry Christmas .. The smell of fresh dough, the special breads, and the warmth of a holiday kitchen .. The cookies are DELICIOUS .. ordered some today from #HouseofDoh.. go for it ..cookie mangwaaye ke khaaye hai humne, kya bataye, mazza aa gaya abhi aur mangwaye rahe hai (sic),” Big B wrote.

The star said that he ordered more cookies and was savoring them.

“Khoob khaye cookies abhi abhi mangwa ke. Zabaan ekdum lalcha rahi, thoda aur mangwa ke. Chapad Chapad ka rahe hai swadisht….Thodi dere main aur mangwaayengay (sic),” he added.

Even amid the festive season, Big B also shared that remains firmly rooted in his work ethic. He wrote a thoughtful note on the constant pressure of deliveries, timelines and the need to finish tasks on schedule.

“The delivery anxiety and the consciousness of time lines .. the work to finish on time and deliver .. an entire day spent in honouring that .. looks satisfactory, but still work to be done ..hence .. back to work..(sic).”

Talking about Amitabh, the icon is currently seen hosting the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. It is the official Hindi adaptation of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Franchise.

The format follows contestants, who are asked multiple choice questions and must select the correct answer from four possible choices, and are provided with lifelines that may be used if they are uncertain. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

