Amitabh Bachchan Has More Jewellery Than Jaya Bachchan

Actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan has secured a nomination from the Samajwadi Party (SP) for her fifth consecutive term in the Rajya Sabha representing Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday, she formally submitted her nomination papers before the upcoming elections. In her filed affidavit, she disclosed combined assets valued at Rs 1,578 crore alongside her husband, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan.

The actress from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' reportedly holds jewellery valued at Rs 40.97 crore and a car worth Rs 9.82 lakh. Meanwhile, her husband, Amitabh Bachchan, owns jewellery worth Rs 54.77 crore and possesses 16 cars, including two Mercedes and a Range Rover.

The combined assets of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan encompass various elements such as property, Jaya's earnings from endorsements, her salary as a Member of Parliament, and professional fees. On the other hand, Amitabh's income reportedly stems from sources like interest, rent, dividends, capital gains, and revenue generated by a solar plant, according to reports.

In the financial year 2022-23, Jaya Bachchan's personal net worth is reported to be Rs 1.63 crore, while her husband, Amitabh Bachchan, has a net worth of Rs 273.74 crore for the same period, as per the affidavit. The 75-year-old actress allegedly holds a bank balance of Rs 10.11 crore, while Amitabh Bachchan's bank balance is reported to be Rs 120.45 crore.

On the work front, in 2023, Amitabh Bachchan was seen in 'Ganapath' with Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. He also had a cameo appearance in 'Ghoomer'. He will be next seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD' with Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Disha Patani. Jaya, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' directed by Karan Johar.