Amitabh Bachchan Receives Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award (Watch Video)

Amitabh Bachchan received the prestigious Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award on Wednesday, April 24, in Mumbai. The renowned actor, known for his iconic contributions to Indian cinema, was honored for his outstanding achievements.

During the event, Amitabh Bachchan, accompanied by his son Abhishek Bachchan, graced the occasion in traditional attire. They paid tribute to Lata Mangeshkar and her legacy by offering flowers and seeking her blessings.

The Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award, also known as the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar, is presented annually to individuals who have made significant contributions to the nation, its people, and society at large. Previous recipients of this prestigious award include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and renowned singer Asha Bhosle in 2023.