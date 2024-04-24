Amitabh Bachchan honoured with Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 : Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday was honoured with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award at a ceremony in Mumbai's Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagrih.

The event, which took place in Mumbai, honoured Bachchan for his exceptional contributions to Indian cinema.

Singer Usha Mangeshkar, the third eldest of the Mangeshkar siblings, presented the award to Bachchan.

Big B expressed his heartfelt sentiments while remembering the late singer Lata Mangeshkar.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Actor Amitabh Bachchan honoured with Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar award at Deenanath Mangeshkar Natyagriha. pic.twitter.com/OXNUbIUtr4—(@ANI) April 24, 2024

"Whenever I used to meet Lata ji or when she used to meet my family, her love and affection for us were of a different kind...," the actor said.

The 81-year-old star, whose career spans over five decades in films and known for movies such as 'Zanjeer', 'Deewar', 'Chupke Chupke', 'Mohabbatein', and 'Piku' made an elegant appearance dressed in a stylish traditional outfit.

The superstar was accompanied by his son Abhishek Bachchan. Together, they sought the blessings of the late Lata Mangeshkar and laid flowers at her memorial.

Past recipients of this prestigious honor include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and renowned singer Asha Bhosale.

The award, named the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Puraskar, is presented annually to individuals who have made groundbreaking contributions to the nation, its people, and society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the inaugural recipient, followed by Asha Bhosle in 2023.

The event was overseen by music composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar, the youngest of the Mangeshkar siblings.

