Amitabh Bachchan: I am rewarded each Sunday

Mumbai, Jan 20 Amitabh Bachchan shared that his Sunday at the gates of his home in Mumbai were filled with love and affection. The megastar said that he is rewarded every week.

The cine icon took to his blog, where he wrote: “The Sunday at the gates of J as ever were filled with love and affection from the Ef in majority and the well wishers in their screams of affection.”

“I am rewarded each Sunday for it to be in the continuity of my time that I anxiously give time to.”

Talking about work, he said: “Plans for the work ahead have been rigid and unbending .. and they shall in time feel the considered opinion of the many .. till then though these connects give assurance that another day has gone by…love and more.”

Last week, the thespian paid a tribute to “Ganga Maiya” amidst Mahakumbh, which began on January 13.

Big Big shared a montage of people taking a dip in the holy river, along with the words, "Jai Ganga Maiya Ji Ki", and "Jai Maa Yamunotri".

He captioned the post with an Om emoji.

Prior to this, Amitabh took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account and penned a cryptic tweet saying, "Mahakumbh Snan Bhava"

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan's work, Big B last graced the screens with the Tamil action entertainer "Vettaiyan". He was seen with Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, along with Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak in secondary roles.

"Vettaiyan" revolves around the life of Athiyan (Rajinikanth), a seasoned police officer who ends up killing an innocent person during an encounter. Bankrolled by Lyca Productions, the music for the drama has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The cinematography for the film has been handled by S. R. Kathir, while Philomin Raj has performed the editing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor