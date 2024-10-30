Amitabh Bachchan recalls his emotions when he became a father

Mumbai, Oct 30 The upcoming episode of the quiz based reality show, “Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16” will feature a special appearance by Varun Dhawan and the dynamic director duo Raj & DK. They’ll be joining Amitabh Bachchan on the popular game show to promote their much-anticipated film, “Citadel: Honey Bunny.”

During the episode, Big B and Varun talk about their journeys of fatherhood. Big B warmly congratulates the actor on the arrival of his newborn daughter and says this Diwali will be extra special for him as Goddess Lakshmi has arrived at his home. Amitabh shares, “As you mentioned, this Diwali is especially meaningful for you because Goddess Lakshmi herself has come to your home. Have you thought of a name for her?”

Varun smiles, replying, “Yes, we have, though we haven’t shared it yet. I’m still learning to connect with her, it’s just as you said: when a baby comes home, everything changes.”

The ‘Student of The Year’ actor then asks Bachchan about his emotions when he became a father. In his reply, the veteran actor states, “It felt wonderful.” Varun playfully asks, “Did you get enough sleep, or did the baby keep you up?” Big B chuckles, “Oh, we managed to sleep, but there was always a bit of worry: is everything okay? Back then, a new gadget had come out. You’d place it near the bed, and if the baby made even the slightest noise, it would alert us. It came in handy!”

Varun then asks Big B for some parenting advice on balancing a busy schedule with a newborn at home. Big B smiles as he replies, “Here’s one golden rule—keep your wife happy. When she’s content, everything else falls into place. A happy wife means a happy daughter. Remember, ‘wife is supreme.’”

In a playful moment, Varun asks Big B to share a special message for his wife, Natasha, about the challenges fathers face in balancing time with their children. With a warm smile, Amitabh looks into the camera and says, “Natasha, welcome to Kaun Banega Crorepati! Your husband is playing wonderfully here; may he earn well, get many films, and take good care of you. After this game, he’ll bring you a special gift. Just one small request, Natasha Ji—please don’t give him too hard a time.” 'KBC' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

