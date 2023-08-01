Amitabh Bachchan returns as Kaun Banega Crorepati host on eve of Independence Day

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan, will return for its 15th

season on August 14, channel Sony TV has announced. The long-running quiz game show will air on weekdays at 9 pm."Gyaandaar, Dhandaar aur Shaandaar tareeke se, #KaunBanegaCrorepati aa raha hai aapse milne ek naye roop mein!"Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati 14th Aug se, Som-Shukr raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par," the channel said in the tweet.

The 80-year-old actor has hosted KBC since its first season in 2000, except for the third chapter in 2007, which was presented by superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Registrations for the upcoming season had begun in April. The channel also hinted at a “new beginning” this season with a hashtag in their post. Earlier, Amitabh had shared some behind-the-scenes photos from the set on his official blog, expressing his heartfelt appreciation for the audience's enthusiasm during the show. Kaun Banega Crorepati, which is the Hindi adaptation of the popular American game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

