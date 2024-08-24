Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Kaala Patthar' completes 45 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 : Megastar Amitabh Bachchan starrer action drama 'Kaala Patthar' turned 45 on Saturday.

To mark the occasion, the Production house, 'Yash Raj Films shared pictures and videos remembering the movie.

The video captures iconic moments of the star cast.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

Sharing the video, Yash Raj Films wrote, "45 years of courage, determination, and the spirit of survival. #45YearsOfKaalaPatthar."

Kaala Patthar, an action drama produced and directed by Yash Chopra, with a screenplay written by Salim-Javed.

The film based on the 1975 Chasnala mining disaster, depicts the tragic explosion and flooding in the mine that killed many miners.

In the film, Bachchan plays the role of Captain Vijay Pal Singh, a disgraced Navy personnel who works as a coal miner to punish himself.

The film also featured late actors Shashi Kapoor, Sanjeev Kumar, Parveen Babi along with actors Shatrughan Sinha, Rakhee, Neetu Singh and Prem Chopra among others.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has reprised his role as the host for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC) 16.

He was seen in the futuristic film 'Kalki 2898 AD.' Ever since 'Kalki 2898 AD' was released, fans and the film industry have been gushing over the performances and the appreciation has been pouring in for the cast and team of the film from every corner.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and set in 2898 AD.

Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and Disha Patani are also part of the film.

The film is a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Actors Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur have cameos in the film.

Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan is busy shooting for 'Vettaiyan', which also stars Rajinikanth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor