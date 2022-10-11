Amitabh Bachchan surprises fans outside Jalsa, walks out at midnight to greet them

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 today. In a surprise move, the ctor surprised his fans gathered outside his residence 'Jalsa' in Mumbai, as he walked out at midnight to greet them on his birthday. A video of Amitabh Bachchan meeting his fans outside Jalsa has gone viral. In the clipping, daughter Shweta Bachchan can also be seen along with the megastar. On his birthday, many took to social media and wished the senior star.

On the occasion of his 80th birthday, the tickets of his latest release 'Goodbye' has been priced at Rs 80. Released on October 7, 'Goodbye' revolves around the dysfunctional Bhalla family. The film, directed by Vikas Bahl also stars Neena Gupta with Rashmika Mandanna (in her Hindi film debut), Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang, Shayank Shukla, newcomer Abhishekh Khan and Arun Bali play supporting roles.