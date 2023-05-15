Amitabh Bachchan takes lift on stranger's bike to avoid Mumbai traffic

Amitabh Bachchan recently ditched his expensive vehicles to take a lift from a stranger to avoid the traffic jams and reach his location faster.

Sharing the photo, Amitabh captioned the post, Thank you for the ride buddy don’t know you but you obliged and got me on time to location of work faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams thank you capped, shorts and yellowed T-shirt owner.

Amitabh Bachchan was seen sitting in the back seat wearing a cool sporty attire with a black T-shirt with blue bottoms, a brown waistcoat and white sports shoes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh will be seen in Project K, which also stars Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages i.e., Hindi and Telugu across various locations. Big B will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film Section 84.