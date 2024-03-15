Amitabh Bachchan: Three Times Big B Faced Major Health Scare

News of Veteran Actor Amitabh Bachchan undergone Angioplasty on Friday morning at 6 am has shook the internet. As per the report Sholay actor admitted in hospital was confirmed by doctors. Meanwhile he himself posted a tweet on X saying T 4950-in gratitude ever. This is not the first-time actor have dealt with something this serious.

While Shooting 1975 ‘Deewar’ Amitabh Bachchan, injured his rib cartilage and sustained a tear to his right rib cage. To address these injuries, he underwent a CT scan at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad. Another similar incident happened Back in 1982 while shooting action sequence for Manmohan Desai’s ‘coolie’ one of the mock punch turned into a fatal blow because of which he ended up in hospital fighting for his life.

During Zanjeer' also Amitabh experienced bleeding in his lower abdomen, he was declared clinically dead for a brief period until doctors injected adrenaline directly into his heart as a last-ditch effort to bring him back to life. This critical intervention gave him a second chance at life. Reflecting on this terrifying experience later in his blog, the legendary actor described slipping into a state similar to a coma. He recalled undergoing another surgery within five days of being admitted to Breach Candy Hospital and remaining unconscious for a long time. During this period, he was clinically dead for a couple of minutes. Dr. Wadia, who was caring for him and played a crucial role in his recovery, decided to take a bold step by administering multiple injections of cortisone and adrenaline—about 40 ampules—in quick succession, hoping for a positive outcome.