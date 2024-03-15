Amitabh Bachchan Undergoes Angioplasty Procedure at Kokilaben Hospital, Mumbai

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan has undergone angioplasty at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital. Just hours before the news about his hospitalization was reported, Amitabh Bachchan had penned on X, "T 4950 - in gratitude ever .." and he had also promoted the Majhi Mumbai team in the Indian Street Premier League.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will soon be seen in Nag Ashwin's upcoming film 'Kalki 2898 AD', co-starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. The film will be packed with sci-fi, set against the backdrop of Indian mythology. 'Kalki 2898 AD' is all set to hit the screens on May 9. Apart from this, Amitabh Bachchan will also reunite with Rajinikanth after 33 years.